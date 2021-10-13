Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl has been allegedly attacked murdered by her jilted lover in the Bibwewadi area of Pune on Tuesday, police informed.

Speaking to ANI, Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 5 said, "The girl went to attend a fitness class with her female friends. While she was standing with her friends, a boy named Rishikesh Bhagwat who was in love with her came with his friends on the bike and attacked her after they had a dispute there."

The girl died on the spot after she had severe injuries in the attack.

During the process of interrogation, the victim's family revealed that they knew about this one-sided love story.

The police have also recovered a toy gun from the spot which might have been used to threaten the victim's friends at the time of the incident.

Patil further said that a case has been registered and a team has been formed to nab the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

