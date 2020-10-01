Bulandshahr, October 1: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village in Kakore area on Wednesday night, the police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that based on the father's complaint, a case has been registered in this regard. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 20-Year-Old Allegedly Rapes 8-Year-Old Neighbour in Azamgarh, Says Police.
"The accused, who allegedly raped a minor, has been arrested," said Santosh Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police of Baghpat.
Further details are awaited.
