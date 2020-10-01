Image Used for Representational Image Only | (Photo Credits: Latestly/Illustration)

Bulandshahr, October 1: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village in Kakore area on Wednesday night, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that based on the father's complaint, a case has been registered in this regard. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 20-Year-Old Allegedly Rapes 8-Year-Old Neighbour in Azamgarh, Says Police.

"The accused, who allegedly raped a minor, has been arrested," said Santosh Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police of Baghpat.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)