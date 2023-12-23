Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): A 14-year-old student was killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Baburam Chaturvedi Stadium under the civil line police station in the city between 11 am and 12 pm on Saturday when the student was crossing the road and got hit by a tractor. The deceased was a student of Class 9th at Government Higher Secondary School No. 2 here.

Soon after the incident, the nearby people immediately took him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Aman Mishra told ANI, "Today, a student of Government Higher Secondary School No. 2 was crossing the road from divider and met with an accident from a tractor. Soon after the accident, he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead."

The police confiscated the tractor and further a case would be registered into the matter, he added. (ANI)

