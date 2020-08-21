Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,34,223 on Friday with 1,406 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the city rose to 7,353 with 42 new fatalities.

Also Read | Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Announces Ex-Gratia for Kin of 9 People Killed in Fire at Hydroelectric Station in Srisailam.

On Friday, the financial capital of the country also recorded its highest single-day spike in cases in August.

On August 8, the city had recorded 1,304 new COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Entrepreneur Ravi Agarwal Is a Great Leader Who Has Made an Impact in Social Science and Politics.

With 1,235 patients discharged from the hospitals, the number of recovered patients in the city increased to 1,08,268.

The city's rate of recovery is 80 per cent.

Average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.78 per cent, while average doubling rate is 89 days, the BMC said.

There are 18,297 active cases, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)