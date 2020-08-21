Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra went up to 6,57,450 on Friday with 14,161 new patients being reported, the state health department said.

With 339 fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 21,698, it said in a statement.

Also, 11,749 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 4,70,873.

The recovery rate in the state is 71.62 percent while the case fatality rate is 3.30 percent.

There are 1,64,562 active cases in the state, while 34,92,966 people have been tested so far.

