Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,24,767 on Monday with 1,430 more persons testing positive for the infection, the state health department said.

With the death of 17 more patients, the fatalities increased to 3,339, it said.

At the same time, 1,316 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveredcases in the state to 1,05,091, the department said in a release here.

The state's recovery rate stood at 84.23 per cent, it said.

As many as 61,897 tests were conducted for coronavirus in the state in a day at a rate of 952.26 tests per day per million population, the department said.

With this, the total number of samples tested in the state rose to 38,62,366.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,24,767, new cases 1,430, deaths 3,339, discharged 1,05,091, active cases 16,337, people tested so far 38,62,366.

