Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Gujarat reported 14,327 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall infection tally to 5,53,172, the state health department said.

As many as 180 patients died in the last 24 hours at various hospitals across the state, taking the death toll to 7,010, it said in a statement.

This is the highest one-day fatality count in the state so far.

Ahmedabad district recorded 25 deaths, followed by 22 in Surat, 21 in Rajkot, 18 each in Vadodara and Jamnagar and six in Bhavnagar. Deaths were also reported in several other districts of the state.

Ahmedabad city registered 5,258 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 1,836 in Surat city, 639 in Vadodara city, 607 in Rajkot city, 511 in Mehsana, 386 in Jamnagar city, 356 in Surat district and 315 in Jamnagar district.

A total of 9,544 patients got discharge in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 4,08,368. With this, the state's recovery rate stood at 73. 82 per cent.

The total number of active cases has now gone up to 1,37,794. Of these, 572 patients are on ventilator while 1,37,222 are stable.

So far, as many as 96.33 lakh persons in the state were given the first dose while 22.89 lakh were administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat, the statement said.

During the day, 62,026 persons received the first dose and 88,549 others got the second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

In the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as many as 218 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, a release by the authorities said, adding that 138 patients recovered and got discharge during the day.

Out of the total 7,455 persons who tested coronavirus positive in the union territory since the outbreak of the pandemic, four have died, 5,221 have recovered and 2,230 cases are still active, a release by the UT administration said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,53,172, new cases 14,327, death toll 7,010, discharged 4,08,368, active cases 1,37,794 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)