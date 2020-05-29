India News | 1,437 New Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, 38 Deaths

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) With 1,437 new patients detected, the number of cornavirus cases in Mumbai increased to 36,710 on Friday while death toll reached 1,173 with 38 persons succumbing to the pandemic, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A BMC release said that the number of recovered patients also increased to 16,008 with 715 COVID-19 patients being discharged from various hospitals during the day.

832 new suspected patients were admittedto various hospitals in the city in the past 24 hours, it added.

The civic body also claimed that it conducted 4,266 coronavirus tests during the day.

