India News | 1,438 New COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai; 38 More Patients Die

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 35,000-mark on Thursday with the addition of 1,438 new infections, while the death toll rose above 1,100, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with 1,438 new cases, the tally increased to 35,273.

The death toll reached 1,135 after 38 more patients succumbed to the viral infection in the city, it said.

The BMC said the number of recoveries rose to 9,817 after 763 more persons were discharged from city hospitals.

Also, 839 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals in the metropolis, the civic body said.

