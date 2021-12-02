Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) With the addition of 145 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,69,476, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,584, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,643, while the death toll has reached 3,299, another official said.

