Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,450 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,10,374, health officials said.

With 13 more people succumbing, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,300, they said.

As many as 1,569 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,93,187.

Of latest fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Ratlam, Rewa, Shahdol, Neemuch and Damoh, the officials said.

Of 1,450 new cases, Indore district accounted for 560 and Bhopal 375.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 43,846, including 771 deaths, while Bhopal's caseload stood at 32,924 including 524 fatalities.

Indore has 4,638 active cases and Bhopal 3,043.

Total of 30,323 samples were tested in the state since Wednesday evening.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,10,374, new cases 1,450, death toll 3,300, recovered 1,93,187, active cases 13,887, number of people tested so far 38,40,006.

