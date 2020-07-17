New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): As many as 1,462 new coronavirus cases were reported in the national capital on Friday, according to the Delhi government.

With these new cases, the total number of cases in Delhi rises to 1,20,107 and the cumulative death toll reached 3,571 after 26 deaths were reported today.

There are 17,235 active cases and 99,301 patients have recovered till date.

6,270 RT-PCR and 14,194 rapid antigen tests were tested today and cumulative 7,77,125 tests have been done so far in the national capital. (ANI)

