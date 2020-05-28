India News | 147 Indians Flown to Jaipur from Kazakhstan

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) A third flight from Kazakhstan carrying 147 passengers on board arrived in Jaipur on Thursday under the Centre's mega evacuation mission amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown, an official said.
As many as 618 Rajasthan natives have reached Jaipur in six flights so far under the Vande Bharat Mission, an official said Thursday.
So far three flights have arrived from Kazakhstan, Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said.
He said, "158 expatriates are arriving in Rajasthan in a second Air India flight today, while 150 are coming from Kuwait and 143 passengers will be returning to Jaipur from Ukraine."
He said that the returnees will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days followed by home quarantine for a week.
Airport Director Jaideep Singh Balhara said coronavirus protocol was disseminated through notices pasted at different and prominent places in the airport premises.
