Itanagar, Sep 10 (PTI) As many as 147 more people, including 17 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's tally to 5,545 on Thursday, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by 15 in Lower Dibang Valley and 11 each in East Siang, West Kameng and Changlang districts, he said.

"Seven ITBP personnel, six Assam Rifles jawans and four Army men are among the new patients," State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

Barring five, all the new patients are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to COVID-19 care centres, he said.

As many as 183 more people have been cured of the disease, Jampa said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 70.44 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,630 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,906 people have recovered from the disease and nine patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 329, followed by West Siang district (222), Papumpare (192), East Siang (144) and West Kameng (104), he said.

The state has so far tested 1,94,647 samples for COVID-19, including 3,015 on Wednesday, Jampa added.

