Amaravati, Mar 15 (PTI): The rise of COVID-19 cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as 147 were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, pushing the gross to 8.92 lakh.

A health bulletin said 103 patients had recovered and one succumbed in a day, as the active caseload increased to 1,443.

The total recoveries have touched 8,83,380 and deaths 7,185, it said.

Chittoor added 35, East Godavari 31, Guntur 21 and Srikakulam 10 new cases in a day.

The remaining nine districts reported less than 10 fresh cases each.

