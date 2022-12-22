New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A total of 1,472 posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 864 posts of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were vacant till January 1 this year, the Ministry of Personnel informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The sanctioned strength of the IAS and IPS officers is 6,789 and 4,984 respectively.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the direct recruitment to IAS and IPS is made on the basis of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"Requisitions are sought by the central government from the state cadres and joint cadres for filling up these vacancies on the basis of a particular CSE," he said.

He said the induction of officers in IAS and IPS from state services is done by the Central government in consultation with the state governments concerned and on the recommendations of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The Minister also shared data that shows maximum of 133 vacancies of IAS posts in Bihar followed by 92 in Uttar Pradesh, 84 in Madhya Pradesh, 83 in Kerala, 79 each in Jammu and Kashmir as well as West Bengal, 75 in AGMUT, 74 in Maharashtra, 70 each in Jharkhand and Assam-Meghalaya, 63 in Odisha, 53 in Tamil Nadu, 52 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 44 in Telangana, 42 in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, 40 in Tripura, 37 in Haryana, 36 each in Uttarakhand and Nagaland, 32 in Manipur, 29 in Himachal Pradesh, 27 in Chhattisgarh and 10 in Sikkim.

The data also shows maximum of 75 vacancies of IPS posts each in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, 68 in Jammu and Kashmir, 58 in Madhya Pradesh, 56 in Kerala, 52 each in Gujarat and West Bengal, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 41 in Maharashtra, 36 in Jharkhand, 35 in Assam-Meghalaya, 30 in Manipur, 24 in Karnataka, 23 in Chhattisgarh, 21 each in Rajasthan and Punjab, 20 in AGMUT, 19 each in Bihar and Tripura, nine in Himachal Pradesh, four in Uttarakhand and three in Sikkim. (ANI)

