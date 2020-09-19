Jammu, Sep 19 (PTI) As many as 149 people were fined on Saturday for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocol by not wearing face masks at public places here, police said.

A fine to the tune of Rs 74,500 was collected from the violators in different parts of Jammu district, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 80 Km North of Tura.

He said police acted tough against the violators amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

“Jammu Police have once again requested the general public to follow the directions issued by government in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, those who are found violating the restrictions will be dealt strictly," the spokesman said.

Also Read | Bharatiya Kisan Union to Protest Against Farm Bills in Haryana on September 20; Home Minister Anil Vij Appeals for Not Blocking Highways.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)