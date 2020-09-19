Srinagar, Sep 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 1,492 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 62,533, while 21 fatalities pushed the death toll 987, officials said.

It was for the 17th consecutive day that the number of fresh cases crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

“The UT recorded 1,492 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- 831 in Jammu and 661 in the Kashmir valley," the officials said.

The cumulative figure of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 62,533.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 261 new cases, followed by 192 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 21,281 active cases while 40,265 patients have recovered so far, they said.

A total of 21 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in the UT -- 14 in Jammu and seven in the valley -- taking the death toll to 987, the officials said.

