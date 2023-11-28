Uttarkashi, November 28: Fifteen workers among the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, have been successfully rescued. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: First Worker Successfully Evacuated From Silkyara Tunnel; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure. "The exact time of breakthrough was 7:05 pm. Uttarakhand CM, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh are present there," says Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Rescued Workers, Asks About Their Well-Being (See Pics and Video).

Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets the workers who have been rescued from inside the Silkyara tunnel. pic.twitter.com/5gZHyuhrqF — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

15 Among 41 Trapped Workers Rescued

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Ambulances leave from the Silkyara tunnel site as nine workers among the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 have been successfully rescued. pic.twitter.com/pgIpNxTY3B — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

CM Dhami highly appreciated the morale and courage of the workers and personnel engaged in the rescue operation. Meanwhile, NDRF and SDRF personnel entered the tunnel for rescue to rescue the workers. Earlier today, Uttarakhand CM and other officials reached the Silkyara tunnel rescue site. A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)