Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14 (ANI): As many as 15 people died in rain-related incidents following heavy downpour in Hyderabad since Tuesday.

Of them, eight died after a boulder fell on a house, and three in a wall collapse.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Betting Racket Busted, 5 Arrested by Delhi Police for Betting on CSK vs SRH Match, Rs 28 Lakh and 12 Cellphones Recovered.

Meanwhile, a shocking video of three cars involved in a pile-up on a waterlogged road in the New Bowenpally area surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Visuals from the incident showed a vehicle swimming in the rainwater and colliding with two other cars that were mounted on top of each other.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Tomorrow, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

It is unclear whether the vehicles carry passengers or not.

The Telangana government had earlier declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services owing to the devastating situations brought about by the rain.

Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad are some of the severely affected areas in Hyderabad.

The State Disaster Response Force and Fire Services Department are carrying out rescue operations, wherever required in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)