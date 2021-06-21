Saharanpur (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Fifteen animals, including two cows, died after an electric wire broke and fell on them in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Karaudi village on Sunday night, they said.

SP (Rural) Atul Sharma said the animals were raised by Sukhbir. Nine sheep, four goats and two cows were electrocuted in the incident, he said.

The villagers have demanded that the electricity department replace these wires.

