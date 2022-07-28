New Tehri (UKD), Jul 28 (PTI) At least 15 people were injured on Thursday when a double decker bus overturned on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway here, police said.

At the time of the accident, there were 65 passengers in the bus which was travelling from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

All the passengers were from Agarsanda in UP's Balia district, Muni ki Reti police station in-charge Ritesh Shah said.

The injured were admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, and another government hospital, he said.

The driver of the bus was going to park the vehicle when its brakes failed, he said.

