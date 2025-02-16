Banda (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Fifteen people were injured on Sunday when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and an SUV collided head-on in the Banda district, police said.

near Kairi village in the Bisanda police station area

Baberu Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Singh said the accident occurred around 1 pm when the bus, travelling from Atarra to Baberu, and the SUV, travelling from Baberu towards Bisanda, collided.

He said all 15 injured passengers from both the vehicles were taken to a government hospital for treatment, adding that four of them, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to Banda headquarters for better medical care.

The officer said police have taken both vehicles into custody and initiated an investigation into the accident.

