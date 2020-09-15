Patna, Sep 15 (PTI) At least 15 people were killed after lightning struck them during thunderstorm in six districts of Bihar on Tuesday, a Disaster Management Department official said.

Gopalganj, Bhojpur and Rohtas districts reported three deaths each, while two deaths each were witnessed in Saran, Kaimur and Vaishali.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the next of kin of those killed would be given Rs 4 lakh each as ex-gratia amount, the official said.

