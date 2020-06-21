Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Fifteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 43, officials said on Sunday.

The authorities received reports of the samples sent for COVID-19 testing, and 15 people were found positive for the deadly virus, said Shmali DM Jasjit Kaur.

All the new patients have been shifted to hospital, the officials said.

Three people in the district recovered from the infection and tested negative for the novel coronavirus in their second samples, they said.

