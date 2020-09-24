Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) With 15 new cases being reported on Thursday, the coronavirus tally in Mumbai's Dharavi area increased to 3,102, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, witnessed a double-digit growth in cases on the ninth consecutive day.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Alleged Victim’s Lawyer Pushes For The Filmmaker’s Arrest.

But of 3,102 COVID-19 patients, 2,627 have already recovered, the official said.

Since the start of September, the number of daily new cases has gone up. As a result, active cases from the area also increased to 194 from less than 100 by August-end, he said.

Also Read | Advocate Babar Qadri Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Hawal Area of Jammu And Kashmir’s Srinagar.

The civic body has stopped sharing the death toll from Dharavi since June.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is home to over 6.5 lakh people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)