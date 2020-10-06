Port Blair, Oct 6 (PTI) At least 15 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 3,899, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 54 after a person succumbed to the infection, he said.

Of the fresh patients, eleven were detected during contact tracing, while four have travel history, he said. Ten more people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,659, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 186 active coronavirus cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has sent 63,009 samples for COVID-19 tests so far, of which 136 reports are awaited, the official added.

