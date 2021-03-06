Noida (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 in a day that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,592 on Saturday, official data showed.

Five patients were discharged during the same period with overall recoveries reaching 25,417, the fifth highest in the state.

With this, the district now has 84 actives cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as against 74 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 91 and the mortality rate was 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.31 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 1,721 on Thursday from 2,017 the previous day while the overall recoveries reached 5,93,704 and the death toll remained at 8,729 on Saturday, the data showed.

