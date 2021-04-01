Bhubaneswar, Apr 1 (PTI) At least 15 places in Odisha on Thursday recorded temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD forecast said the day temperature may decline from Friday due to possible rain and thunderstorm.

The IMD bulletin said that about 15 stations recorded day temperature above 40 degree Celsius, the highest of 42.7 degree Celsius being recorded at the coal belt of Angul and Talcher.

The other places which recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius were: Baripada, Parlakhemundi and Titlagarh (42.2 each), Boudh and Malkangiri (42 each), Nayagarh (41.7), Bhawanipatna (41.6), Sundergarth (41.5), Sambalpur (41.4), Sonepur (40.8), Hirakud (40.7), Jhgarsuguda (40.6) and Hirakud (40.7).

The state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded 39.8 degree Celsius while Cuttack recorded 39.2 degree Celsius.

The IMD said that maximum temperature is likely to fall by 3-4 degree Celsius across the state on Friday. Besides, several districts will experience light to moderate rain or thundershower in the next four days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, the IMD said.

It also said that thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara on Friday.

It also said that there is a possibility of isolated heatwave conditions in the first half of the second week over the districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in a letter to the authorities of Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, kendrapara, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj, asked them to take measures as per the forecast of the IMD on the possible heatwave as well as the rain and thundershower.

