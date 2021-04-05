Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Security forces seized 15 sticks of plastic explosives in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, averting a tragedy, the Army said.

On receiving information that explosives might be exchanged near Jama Masjid of Tangdhar, a search was initiated by the Army bomb disposal team which led to seizure of explosives supposedly being transhipped to the hinterland, an Army spokesperson said.

"In a major success to security forces deployed in Karnah, 15 sticks of plastic explosives were recovered on Monday evening owing to high state of alertness of the Army and police," he said.

The operation was conducted in the heart of Tangdhar market with zero inconvenience to locals, the spokesperson said.

