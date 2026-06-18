India News | 15 Sub-Inspectors Elevated to Inspector Rank: Uttarakhand Govt Accelerates Police Promotions Under CM Dhami's Directive

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Thursday announced the promotion of fifteen Sub-Inspectors from the Civil Police and Intelligence cadres to the rank of Inspector. This move aligns with the directive of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has prioritised the acceleration of promotions to boost the welfare and morale of police personnel.

According to the PHQ, the years 2025 and 2026 have been particularly significant for departmental promotions in the Uttarakhand Police. More than 1,000 personnel were promoted in 2025, while 580 personnel have received promotions so far in 2026. Altogether, 1,640 officers and personnel from various branches, including Civil Police, Intelligence, Armed Police, Telecommunications, and Fire Services, have benefited from promotions over the past two years.

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The major promotions granted in 2026 include 13 Deputy Superintendents of Police (Junior Scale), 2 Deputy Superintendents of Police (M), 26 Inspectors, 144 Sub-Inspectors, 63 Additional/Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and 332 Head Constables.

On the occasion, Director General of Police Deepam Seth congratulated all promoted officers and personnel, stating that timely promotions boost the morale of the police force and enhance operational efficiency.

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He also appreciated the Home/Personnel Department of the Uttarakhand Government and the Personnel Section of Police Headquarters for successfully completing the promotion process within the stipulated timeframe.

Earlier today, according to an official statement, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the promulgation of the Uttarakhand Prison (Amendment) Rules, 2026, in compliance with Supreme Court directives. The amendments revise provisions relating to habitual offenders within the prison administration framework.

The Cabinet approved the promulgation of the Uttarakhand Jailor Subordinate (Gazetted) Service Rules, 2026. The new rules establish a separate service framework for jailors in the state, replacing the adapted provisions inherited from Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

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