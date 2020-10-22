Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22(ANI): A special POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offences) Court here has awarded a 15-year jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a person convicted of raping a minor girl.

The sentence was pronounced through video conferencing by Justice Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari in a special POCSO court.

On August 7, 2016, under the Babri police station of Khanpur village in Muzaffarnagar district, the accused had raped a nine-year-old girl in an isolated place on the pretext of getting her a pencil. (ANI)

