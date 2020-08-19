Agartala, Aug 19 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police said on Wednesday.

The five persons forcibly took the girl to a jungle near Dewan Bazar area and raped her while she was returning from her elder sister's house on Sunday night, the police said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Team Need to Seek Exemption From Quarantine if Plan to Stay in Mumbai For More Than 7 Days, Says BMC Chief.

The girl informed her parents about her ordeal on Monday and they lodged a complaint at Bishrampur police station on the same day.

Police has arrested one person on the basis of the complaint while the rest four are absconding, an officer said.

Also Read | Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Projects the Armed Forces in a Bad Light, 'It Never Happens the Way It Has Been Shown', Says Ex-Navy Officer Sandhya Suri.

The girl is admitted at Bishramganj hospital.

The arrested person was produced before a local court which remanded him to five-days judicial custody.

Meanwhile, parents of a 17-year old girl at Teliamura in Khowai district lodged a police complaint on Tuesday against a man for raping their daughter repeatedly and also blackmailing her.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)