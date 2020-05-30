India News | 150 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Bihar Today

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 30 (ANI): A total of 150 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,509 in the state.

"150 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 3,509," State Health Department said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

