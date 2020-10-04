Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): More than 150 families of Satellite Valley Township in Indore are living without electricity for the last 10 days because the townships' builder did not pay electricity department for a long time despite collecting the amount from the residents.

Gaurav Kothari, a resident of Satellite Valley Township, located in Mirzapur village on the Indore bypass, told ANI that builders Arun Dagaria, Atul Surana and their partners started the construction of the township in 2007 and gave the registries to the residents in 2010.

"At the time of doing registries, the builders took Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 from people in the names of power connections, but despite taking the money nobody was provided with a private meter. We received one point connection from the electricity department at Rs 14 per unit," he said.

Kothari said that builder Dagariya collected money from residents but did not deposit it with the electricity department, which led to the arrears of about Rs 33 lakh, and the electricity department had cut their current supply some 10 days ago.

"There is a rule by the state government that said that some plots are kept as security and not sold until the builder has developed the township completely. But in our township, these 128 plots were sold without development. A complaint was lodged under Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, but there was no hearing there either," he added.

As per the electricity department, the single point connection of the township will be restored after the arrears amount of Rs 33 lakh is paid by the residents.

"The satellite is an undeveloped colony for whose development the Department of Power had given a single point connection. The whole township was using the connection and now they owe the department about Rs 33 lakh. We told the residents that on depositing the amount, the single point connection will be restored, but for private connections or a meter, we will have to be acquired land and build a power grid, which could not happen due to the builder being in jail," said Dhruvnarayan Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Rural Indore.

RN Bhadoria, Station House Officer of Tejaji Nagar police station told ANI that the builder Arun Dagaria has two cases of cheating against him, and had been arrested and sent to jail about two months ago. (ANI)

