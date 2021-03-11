Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Mumbai reported 1,508 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its case tally to 3,38,631, while the death toll in the city reached 11,515 with four more fatalities, the civic body said.

The financial capital of the country had reported its first coronavirus patient -- a city resident who had returned from Dubai -- exactly a year ago, on March 11, 2020.

The cases peaked in September-October, after which there was a decline but since mid-February infections have surged again.

For the ninth straight day the city recorded more than 1,000 cases on Thursday.

As many as 20,401 COVID-19 tests were carried during the day, taking the number of samples tested so far to 4,96,145.

As many as 911 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 3,14,257.

There are 11,969 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now.

The average growth rate of cases in the city has increased to 0.34 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate went down to 205 days from 417 days.

The city has 27 active containment zones in slums and chawls while 228 buildings have been sealed.

In the last one year, Mumbai reported the highest single-day rise of 2,848 on October 7, while the highest 73 deaths were reported on July 7.

The total number of cases crossed the one lakh-mark on July 18, two lakh- mark on September 28 and three lakh on January 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)