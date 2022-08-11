New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Centre will host spiritual programmes at 75 prisons across the country from Aug 12-15 to "transform" the lives of inmates through inculcation of Shri Aurobindo's philosophy, the Culture Ministry said on Thursday.

The events will be held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the spiritual icon.

The ministry said it has identified 75 prisons across the nation, (primarily keeping in mind their association with national freedom struggle) where these programs shall take place.

Sri Aurobindo was born on August 15, 1872 in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and died in Pondicherry (now Puducherry) where his historic 'ashram', considered a pilgrimage place by his followers, is located.

"On the occasions of the 150th birth anniversary of Maharshi Aurobindo and the 75th year of the Independence, the Ministry of Culture is commemorating the life and philosophy of Sri Aurobindo by undertaking spiritual programmes at 75 prisons across the nation between August 12 and 15," it said in a statement.

"The purpose of these programmes is to 'transform' the lives of prison inmates through inculcation of the philosophy of Sri Aurobindo and by the practice of yoga and meditation," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there is need for transformation of lives of inmates in jails through self-thinking and realisation, and prisons all across the country should organise programmes on the life of Maharishi Aurobindo to enable the prisoners to embark upon a new journey of life, the statement said.

The Ministry of Culture has partnered with notable spiritual leaders and organisations to carry out these programmes.

Five organisations -- Ramakrishna Mission, Patanjali, Art of Living, Isha Foundation and Satsang Foundation -- have been roped in for conducting the programmes in 23 states to facilitate yoga, meditation and imparting of teachings of Sri Aurobindo to prison inmates, it added.

Modi on December 24 last year had chaired the first meeting of the high-level committee which has been constituted to commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of Sri Aurobindo in a befitting manner. The committee comprises 53 members from various walks of life.

