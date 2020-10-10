Kohima, Oct 9 (PTI) At least 152 more people, including 24 security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Friday, taking the state's tally to 6,888, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the fresh cases, 133 were reported from Dimapur, 15 from Kohima and one each from Peren, Mon, Longleng and Mokokchung districts, he said.

Ninety-two patients -73 from Dimapur, 10 from Kohima and nine from Tuensang- were cured of the disease during the day, Health Department Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 81.32 per cent, he said.

Mizoram now has 1,209 active cases, while 5,602 people have recovered from the disease, he said, adding that 23 COVID-19 patients died.

Altogether 54 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 799, followed by Kohima at 279 and Mon at 82.

Of the total coronavirus patients in the state, 3,178 are armed forces personnel and 1,545 returnees, he said.

A total of 84,777 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test in the state so far, the official added.

