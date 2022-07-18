Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,57,184, officials said here.

While 85 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 67 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Barring 4, All MLAs in Telugu States Cast Votes for Electing 16th President of India.

After one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities have increased to 4,759, they said.

Presently, there are 1,140 active cases in the union territory, whereas the number of recoveries has reached 4,51,285 they said.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Voting for Presidential Poll Ends With 98.90% Total Turnout at Parliament House.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)