Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 1,540 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

The caseload in the state, thus, rose to 2,14,309 while death toll reached 4,031.

Also, 1,427 patients were discharged during the day.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,14,309, new cases 1,540, death toll 4,031, discharged 1,95,365, active cases 14,913 and people tested so far 80,33,388.

