Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): A total of 1,550 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the state's health department.

The state's total COVID-19 cases now stand at 36,221, including 12,178 active cases and 23,679 recoveries.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 365 lives in the State.

A total of 1,81,849 samples were tested in the State including 11,525 on Monday, said the state's health department.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday. (ANI)

