Bhopal, Jun 19 (PTI) The coronavirus case count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 11,582 on Friday with 156 new patients being reported, including 55 each in Indore and Bhopal, the two severely affected districts, the health department said.

With nine deaths, the fatality count due to the pandemic rose to 495 in the state, officials said.

Four COVID-19 patients each died in Indore and Bhopal and one in Rajgarh.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 33 districts on Friday. Six districts did not even have any active case.

The number of cases in Indore went up to 4,246 where the death toll has reached 189.

Bhopal's coronavirus tally has reached 2,437, of whom 77 persons have succumbed to the infection.

There are 1,073 containment zones across the state.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 11,582, active cases 2,339, new cases 156, death toll 495, recovered 8,748, total number of people tested 2,82,647. PTI

