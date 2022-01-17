Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 15,622 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the active infection tally to 1,06,616 as nine more people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 22,972, an official statement said here.

Lucknow reported the maximum number of 2,716 new cases, followed by Gautam Budh Nagar reporting 2,152 cases, Ghaziabad 1,281 and Meerut 968 among other districts, it said.

Two deaths each were reported from Aligarh and Budaun while one death each from Moradabad, Prayagraj, Etawah, Mirzapur and Mau, the statement said.

As many as 12,402 more coronavirus patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,20,077, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 2.16 lakh Covid tests were done in the state, it added.

