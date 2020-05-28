India News | 1,574 Passengers Arrive at Jammu, Srinagar Airports

Jammu, May 28 (PTI) As many as 1,574 passengers arrived in about 15 domestic flights at Jammu and Srinagar airports on the fourth consecutive day of resumption of air services in the country, an official spokesperson said.

A total of 294 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while nine flights with about 1,280 passengers on board landed at the Srinagar airport, he said.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID-19 and transported to their destinations from both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols, the official said.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centres taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare, the spokesperson said.

