Gurugram (Haryana) [India] February 10 (ANI): The 15th All India Police Commando Competition commenced on Monday with a grand opening ceremony at the Group Centre, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Gurugram here.

GP Singh, Director General, CRPF, inaugurated the event, marking the beginning of an intense showcase of skill, endurance, and teamwork among the nation's elite commandos.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Arrested for Killing Husband With Boyfriend's Help, Transporting Body on 2-Wheeler and Dump in Malvani Area of Malad.

Addressing the participants, Singh emphasized that the competition is more than just a challenge--it serves as an opportunity for commandos to build stronger bonds, enhance teamwork, and empower their weakest members to reach their full potential.

He highlighted that commandos excel in real-life missions, delivering success across diverse theaters with unparalleled skill, courage, and dedication.

Also Read | Delhi Government Formation 2025: 'New Chief Minister Should Be Chosen From Newly-Elected MLAs', Says Section of BJP Leaders.

This year, 21 teams--comprising 663 personnel, including 44 gazetted officers from the Central Armed Police Forces and State Police--are competing in one of the most demanding tests of physical and tactical proficiency.

Last year's edition was hosted in Visakhapatnam, where the Andhra Pradesh Commando team clinched the title. The 2023 edition was organized by the National Security Guard (NSG). Notably, this marks the first time that CRPF is hosting the prestigious event.

The competition is designed to rigorously assess commandos across multiple dimensions of operational readiness through a series of challenging stages.

Scheduled from February 8 to February 22, the competition will witness participants vying for top honors in various categories. It stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment, agility, and combat readiness of India's security forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)