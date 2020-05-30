India News | 15th Finance Commission Recommends Natural Calamity Status to River Erosion in Assam

Guwahati, May 30 (PTI) The 15th Finance Commission has recommended natural calamity status to river erosion in Assam.

In a statement, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the state government had sent a letter to the 15th Finance Commission requesting it for granting adequate compensatory measures towards relief and rehabilitation of erosion-hit people and consider erosion as a natural calamity.

In response to Assam governments letter, the 15th Finance Commission accorded river erosion as a natural calamity and recommended for adequate compensation including rehabilitation under SDRF and NDRF.

The Central Government has asked the state to submit a detailed report incorporating the details of those people in the state who were rendered landless and homeless due to erosion, Sonowal said, adding that his government is preparing a detailed report on it to be submitted to the Centre.

He also exuded confidence that this would ultimately bring to an end to the long pending problem that the people of Assam have been going through owning to erosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given importance to the flood and erosion issues of the state, he said, adding that this has affected a phenomenal increase of Rs 772 crore under SDRF and the state has already received Rs 386 crore.

Besides flood and erosion, the state government has released a substantial amount to look after other calamities that the districts might go through.

He also said that necessary instructions have been given to the district administrations for providing quality food, medicines, baby food, fodder, to the flood and erosion hit people living in the relief camps.

