Bankura, Jul 29 (PTI) Sixteen people were arrested and 52 mt of illegally mined coal seized in West Bengal's Bankura district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Monohar village in Barjora police station area was raided around on Thursday, they said.

In the raid, heaps of illegally mined coal from Barjora North coal mine, totalling around 52 mt, were found in the village, they added.

Besides, 10 motorcycles used for transporting the coal were also found, police said.

Protesting against the raid, some villagers started hurling stones at the police, they said, adding that three personnel were injured.

More forces were called in and the situation was brought under control, they said.

Sixteen people were arrested and a case was filed against them under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Police said the accused were involved in illegally mining coal, which was then stored in the village for selling.

Further investigations are underway, they said.

