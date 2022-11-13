Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Police here apprehended 16 people and seized their motorbikes in their crackdown against people who perform stunts with them, officials said on Sunday.

Some bikers were said to be performing stunts in the Sidhra road area, when police accosted them, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Shocker: Man Fires in Wedding Ceremony in Srinagar, Arrested.

Bikes were seized under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at Nagrota Police Station, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)