Puducherry [India], September 6 (ANI): As many as 16 deaths and 478 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry on Sunday, the Union Territory's Health Department informed.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory now stands at 17,032 including 5,086 active cases, 11,632 recoveries.So far 314 lives have been claimed by the virus.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past the 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

