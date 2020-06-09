India News | 16 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Himachal; Total 438

Shimla, Jun 9 (PTI) Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 438.

Sirmaur district reported eight cases, Kangra six, and Hamirpur and Mandi one each, officials said.

The number of recoveries is 237, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the hill state, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 184 and fatalities due to the disease at six.

The deaths include that of a 70-year-old woman from Delhi, who was staying at a factory guesthouse in Baddi since March 15. She died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 51, followed by Hamirpur (45), Una (19), Solan (16), Chamba (14), Mandi (11), Bilaspur (10), Sirmaur (nine), Shimla (four), Kullu (three) and Kinnaur (two).

